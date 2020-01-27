Embattled former Senator, representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani was on Monday arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, at the Federal High Court in Abuja and granted bail in the sum of N10 million.

The former senator was arraigned on two counts of bribery and advance fee fraud. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His counsel, A Ibrahim urged the court to grant him bail.

But the lead counsel to the EFCC, Abbah Muhammed, said he was just served the bail application notice a while ago.

Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed EFCC’s opposition to Sani’s bail application in a ruling he delivered after hearing argument and counter-arguments canvassed by the defence and prosecution teams.

The judge ordered Sani to produce a responsible citizen with a landed asset worth the N10 million bail as surety.

Ekwo also ordered the defendant to deposit his passport with the court’s registry and directed that he must not travel out of the country without express permission of the court.

The judge also directed the court’s registry to verify the assets and title documents to be tendered as a guarantee by the surety.

Ekwo further ordered the court’s registry to notify in writing the Nigeria Immigration Services that the defendant’s passport was in its custody, while adjourning trial till February 24, 25 and 26.

However, according to EFCC’s charges, Sani allegedly collected $15,000 from a businessman, Sani Dauda under false pretence on November 20, 2019, promising to give the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed, in order to influence some pending cases in court.

He also allegedly collected $10,000 from Mr Dauda to bribe the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.