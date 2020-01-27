Former US Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton led the rains of tributes that followed the death of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

Here are their tributes and some others from great NBA legends such as Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

I’m deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, & all who died in today's accident. Kobe lived a very large life in a very short time. My prayers are with Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, Capri, and all those who lost loved ones today. https://t.co/lSIEvT11as — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 27, 2020

Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Michael Jordan’s statement:

Statement from Michael Jordan regarding Kobe’s & Gianna’s passing (via @esteep) pic.twitter.com/tO6xo8hLd7 — Jumpman History (@HistoryJumpman) January 26, 2020

No words can describe the heartbreak we're all feeling. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/Vn9fnqknqb — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) January 27, 2020