The Police in Imo has confirmed the arrest of Sydney Ogudoro, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) official who allegedly killed the Action Alliance (AA) chieftain, Chief Ndubuisi Emenike.

Ogudoro allegedly shot Emenike at the residence of Princess Mariam Onuoha, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate on Sunday.

The incident occurred during celebration of Onuoha’s victory at Saturday’s rerun election for Imo North federal constituency.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

Ikeokwu, who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Fafowora Olaniyi, said that the killer corps was arrested after credible information confirmed that Ogudoro fired gunshot at Emenike on Sunday.

He said that the NSCDC in Imo had been informed of the arrest and detention of Ogudoro, an officer with the Imo command of the Corps, adding that joint investigation by the police and NSCDC was ongoing.

He added that the alleged culprit, an orderly attached to the candidate would be prosecuted if the Force found that to be necessary after investigation.

He, however, appealed to youths of Ehime Mbano Local Governmet where the deceased hailed from, to remain calm and be law abiding as the police was on top of the situation.

“The command hereby confirm the arrest and detention of Sydney Ogudoro, a two star officer of the NSCDC, who allegedly shot and killed the AA senatorial candidate for Imo north in the 2019 elections, Chief Ndubuisi Emenike.

“We are currently carrying out a joint investigation alongside the NSCDC in some areas of operation and prosecution will follow if necessary.

“We also appeal to the good people of Isiala Mbano to remain law abiding and trust the police to fully carry out its constitutional responsibility of bringing culprits to book and toeing the path of justice and fairness. We will leave no stone unturned,” he said