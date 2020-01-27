Controversial singer and Marlian Music boss, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley just discharged the official visuals of his humming single entitled “Tingasa.” featuring his new signee, C Blvck.

The single is the primary track off his exceptionally acclaimed expanded playlist “Lord of Lamba (LOL)” and it includes his record act, C Blvck who gave the song some quality completing contacts.

The single was delivered by Killertunes and the official music video was shot by gifted video chief, K Somto.

Watch Naira Marley – Tingasa ft. C Blvck (VIDEO) below.