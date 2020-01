DMW singer and songwriter, Mayorkun comes through with a banging single, his first single for the new decade titled “Geng”.

The song was produced by QueBeat.

25-year-old Osun native Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, known professionally as Mayorkun, was discovered on Twitter by Davido when he posted a cover of one of Davido’s song “The Money” featuring Olamide. He was later signed to Davido’s DMW in 2016 and released his first single called “Eleko”