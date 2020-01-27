All the victims of the crashed Sikorsky S-76 helicopter that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, have been identified.

The helicopter crashed in foggy weather in Calabasas, California on January 26. killing nine people.

The pilot was named as Ara Zobayan, a 50 year-old Armenian-American. He was said to be an experienced pilot and flight instructor.

Three other victims on the ill-fated flight have been named as Orange Coast College coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa.

The others are Sarah Chester and Payton Chester.

The ninth victim was identified as Christina Mauser, a high school coach at Harbor Day School in Corona del Mar.

The group was en route to a junior basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy, according to the New York Times.

According to reports, the helicopter involved in the crash was formerly owned by Bryant. But he later sold it to Island Express Helicopters of Fillmore, California.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board database, the helicopter involved in the crash was not previously involved in any incidents.