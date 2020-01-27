After weeks of protest, sacked governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will on Monday (today) approach the Supreme Court for a review of its judgment on January 14, 2020, which declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor of the state.

Dr. Manzo Abubakar, an associate of the sacked governor, disclosed this in Abuja at a press conference.

Abubakar said Ihedioha’s decision to return to the Supreme court was part of the effort to deepen the nation’s democracy and explore democratic means of ensuring justice.

The Nation quoted Abubakar to have said: “The judgment will go down in infamy and may make Nigeria a laughing stock in the comity of nations, if not reviewed.

“Section 176(2b) of the constitution is clear that to be declared as governor, a candidate must have not only the majority of total votes cast but also 1/4 of the votes in 2/3 of the local governments of the state.

“It is axiomatic that nowhere in the petition or evidence did the petitioner, (Uzodinma) claim that he met the constitutional requirement of spread to be declared the winner”, the group stated.

“We sympathise with their Lordships, as mortals who are not infallible.

“To err is human. It would be practically impossible for any human to have read briefs and record of proceedings exceeding 5000 pages in the matter within 2 hours after hearing when it also had the pressure of time to deliver judgment in the remaining pending governorship appeals. No doubt, this accounted for the mistakes made by the Supreme court”, the group stated.

“The Supreme Court is supreme and can creatively reinvent its rules to do justice. It is necessary to do so now more than ever to save Nigerian democracy, constitutionalism and retrieve the judicial and justice system from its present opprobrium”.