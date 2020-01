Nigerian actress, television personality, movie producer, businesswoman, philanthropist, and author Chika Ike, showed up at the red carpet, premiere of her film ”Smallchops” rocking a Weiz Dhurm Franklyn dress.

The film has a star-studded cast including Eucharia Anunobi, Nkem Owoh, Rachael Okonkwo, Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka), Toyin Abraham, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Chika Ike herself, and British actor Max Cavenham.