The 2020 Grammy for Best Rap Performance has been posthumously awarded to rapper, activist, and entrepreneur, Ermias Joseph Asghedom popularly known as Nipsey Hussle.

Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy also won for the song “Racks in the Middle.”

The other nominees in the category were J. Cole (“MIDDLE CHILD” and the Dreamville posse cut “Down Bad”), Offset and Cardi B (“Clout”), and DaBaby (“Suge”).

This is Nipsey Hussle’s first Grammy win.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Nipsey Hussle’s grandmother who led the family to collect his award said, “I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life and will always live in my heart, so: thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

Throughout his lifetime, Nipsey Hussle was a respected artist and activist in the hip-hop world, and it wasn’t until he finally released his debut album Victory Lap in early 2018 that he broke out as a proper superstar.

Hussle was shot multiple times in the parking lot of his store, Marathon Clothing, in South Los Angeles at about 3:19 pm on March 31, 2019.

He was only 33 when he died.

His alleged killer, Eric Holder, who has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon is currently awaiting trial.