South African rapper, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes widely known as A.K.A just responded to the Grammy Award loss of singer, Burna Boy, at the event which held on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, California.

The ‘Ye’ crooner lost in the class for Best World Music Album to the African vocalist and activist, Angelique Kidjo, with her collection Ceila.

When the news broke, trolls raged AKA’s Twitter page to hear what he will say about the misfortune Burna Boy endured.

Review that Burna and AKA went at one another over the xenophobic assaults incurred on Nigerians by South Africans in their nation.

With the Grammies over and Burna returning home, many expect AKA to express fervor.

Check out his tweets below.

“I never hated Burna Boy. All I did was stand up for my country. I think it’s time to move past this narrative. It’s tired. Like I said, even a nomination is a huge achievement”.

“What you should have done is focus on the positive instead of thinking about me and my country. In any case, Burna is still a champion. We still consider him a winner”.