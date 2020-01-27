Nigerian singer and songwriter, Bella Shmurda has released his highly anticipated extended playlist called “High Tension”.

“High Tension” was complied with 7-tracks and features YBNL Nation Boss, Olamide.

Bella Shmurda’s latest body of work has credit from ID Cabasa, AJeOnDMix and other notable producers.

See “High Tension” EP tracklist below;

Ginger Me (Intro)

Omnipotent

Liquor

Sho Mo Mi

Amope

Vision2020 (Remix) [feat. Olamide]

Upgrade

Bella Shmurda rose to fame after YBNL boss, Olamide featured him on his hit single ‘Vision 2020’.

Having made an impression with his viral “Vision 2020”, before he went on to release collaborations with Zlatan and Mohbad.

The Lagos State University’s graduate also took to his Twitter page to express his excitement two hours after he released the EP which hit two million streaming.

https://twitter.com/BellaShmurda/status/1221784223574560768/photo/1