Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayom also known as Khloe has criticised Nigerians who are mourning NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

In a series of post on her Instastories, Khloe berated Nigerians for not showing the same empathy to fellow Nigerians when the need arises.

See her post below;

Kobe was traveling with at least 9 other people in his private helicopter when his helicopter went down and fire broke out on Sunday.

Kobe’s daughter, Gianna Maria was also reported to have been on board the helicopter and died alongside her father in the crash in Calabasas.

Kobe, who used a helicopter to travel for years, was known for commuting from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in DTLA in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper.