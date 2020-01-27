Dr Ladan Salihu, a former director-general of Federal Radio Corporation is the new Chief of Staff to Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state.

Until his appointment, Salihu was the Commissioner for Information in the state. He was also a former senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

His new posting, announced by Malam Muktar Gidado, media aide to the Governor, was sequel to the sudden resignation of Alhaji Abubakar Kari, Chief of Staff to the governor.

Gidado claimed Kari voluntarily resigned his appointment,

He said Kari’ s resignation had been approved by Gov. Muhammed, while the appointment of Salihu to replace him, took immediate effect.