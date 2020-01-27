Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, 2019 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has joined the long list of world leaders and Sports lovers to pay tribute to the Basketball legend, Kobe Bryant who died in an helicopter crash alongside his 13 year-old daughter Gianna and other passengers.

Reacting to his death, Atiku recalled that Kobe redefined the game of basketball for all to watch.

In a tweet, he wrote: “Kobe redefined the beautiful game of basketball for all of us. Rest In Peace, legend. -AA”

Kobe redefined the beautiful game of basketball for all of us. Rest In Peace, legend. -AA pic.twitter.com/728yFxMKcN — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 26, 2020

Kobe was traveling with at least 9 other people in his private helicopter when his helicopter went down and fire broke out on Sunday.

Kobe’s daughter, Gianna Maria was also reported to have been on board the helicopter and died alongside her father in the crash in Calabasas.

Kobe, who used a helicopter to travel for years, was known for commuting from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in DTLA in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper.