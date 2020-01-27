The Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo has dedicated her Grammy award in the World Best Music Album Category to Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

Angelique Kidjo defeated Burna Boy, Altin Gün, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley, Nathalie Joachim & Spektral Quartet to win the award on Sunday.

Kidjo won, for the fourth time, leaving Burna Boy still waiting to win his first.

However, Kidjo saluted Burna Boy and said that he is changing Africa

“Four years ago on this stage, I was telling you that the new generation of artists coming from Africa are going to take you by storm.

“And the time has come. This is for Burna Boy.

“Burna Boy is among those young artists that come from Africa that is changing the way our continent is perceived and the way African music has been the bedrock of every music,” BBC Africa quoted Angelique Kidjo.