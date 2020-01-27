An FCT High Court in Gwagwalada, on Monday, fixed Jan. 30 to rule in the bail application of former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke.

The Federal Government arraigned Adoke on 42 counts bordering on fraud and money laundering.

Adoke was arraigned alongside six others. They Pleaded not guilty.

The six other defendants are Aliyu Abubakar, Rasky Gbinigie, Malabu Oil and Gas Limited, Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep limited and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Limited.

EFCC Counsel, Bala Sanga urged the Court not to admit the defendants to bail on grounds that they might jump bail.

However, Mr Paul Erokoro, SAN, lead counsel to Adoke, and Mr Mike Ezeokhome moved for the bail application.

Mr Wole Olanipekun , SAN, counsel for the second defendant Aliyu Abubakar and Mr Mahmud Magaji, SAN, pleaded with the court to make the bail condition available to their clients on Thursday.

In his ruling, Justice Abubakar Kutigi, adjourned the matter until Thursday, Jan. 30 for ruling on the bail application.

Meanwhile, he ordered that the defendants should be remanded in EFCC detention facility.

NAN also reports that the EFCC filed criminal charges against Adoke over his alleged indictment in the Oil Prospective Licence (OPL) 245.

The former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice was on self-exile for four years when the charges were slammed on him by the Federal Government.

The anti-graft agency accused the former justice minister of fraudulently allocating OPL 245.

The former justice minister was arrested on Dec.19 by the EFCC on arrival to the country and has been in its custody since then.