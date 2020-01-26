The Lagos State Government has revealed that it has an integrated plan that will promote the correctional system in the state, while reinstating its commitment to ensuring children living in correctional homes across the State receive adequate care.

Addressing the children at the 2020 New Year Party held at Dr. Abayomi Finnih Recreational Park, Oregun, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mrs. Yewande Falugba revealed that these children have influence on the society, therefore their well-being must be prioritized.

Falugba stated that the program exuded from the Greater Lagos project which is geared towards building responsible and resourceful citizenry that will lead the State to an enviable height.

According to her, the welfare of wards in correctional homes across the state is a priority to the present administration, explaining that appropriate policies and programs are being developed to advance the operations of the centres.

“For this present administration, the focus is to establish appropriate initiatives that will continue to create an enabling environment for these children to reach their developmental potential and become a good ambassador of the nation”, she affirmed.

She submitted that the homes are structured to provide comprehensive services with committed and competent workforce, disclosing that these centres remain an ideal environment for these children to develop and learn crucial lessons that will make them a better person in the future.

While commending members of staff of various homes for their affectionate services, the Permanent Secretary enjoined them to always protect their rights and imbibe in them the virtue of tolerance and selflessness.