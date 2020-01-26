Manchester City are through to the FA Cup fifth round after a 4-0 win over Fulham.

Manchester City were awarded a penalty after six minutes, with Fulham captain Tim Reim shown a red card for bringing down Gabriel Jesus inside the area.

After much argument with referee by Fulham players, City’s penalty takers this week, Ilkay Gundogan stepped up and dispatched his spot-kick with minimum fuss.

The sending off made an already difficult task close to impossible for Fulham, who struggled to gain a foothold in the game.

Bernardo Silva added more to Fulham’s woes as he doubled City’s lead with a quite brilliant finish into the bottom corner inside 20 minutes of the game.

Two second-half headers from Jesus added gloss to the scoreline and ensured the Brazillian received the Man of The Match Award.

SILVA SHINING ONCE MORE

A fine goal put the seal on a quality display from Bernardo Silva, who continues to find his best form again after a somewhat patchy first half of the season.

Bernardo Silva carried the greatest threat, whether he was running from deep, his range of passing or his crossing ability.

The swagger and fizz have returned to his game, and City were better for it.

Manchester City’s young guns which include Eric Garcia and Phil Foden delivered assured displays aswell.

Garcia, 19, played like a fine prospect. He displayed confidence, was vocal and constantly organising the backline. His demeanour and intelligence belie his young age and his superbly-time sliding tackle

Foden’s talent is now undeniable. Touch, vision, technique – he has everything in his locker to have a long and successful career. It’s little wonder Guardiola sees him as a ready-made replacement for the great David Silva, who will leave the club in the summer after a decade of success.

CUP FOCUS

With City trailing Premier League leaders Liverpool by 16 points having played a game more, the three knock-out cup competitions hold the key to City having a successful season.

Manchester City are 90 minutes away from a place in the Carabao Cup final and hunt for Champions League continues in the last-16 with a two-legged tie against Real Madrid.

The FA Cup, too, offers another realistic prospect of success. Guardiola’s strong selection against Fulham said everything- City want to defend the trophy they won in May with a 6-0 win over Watford at Wembley.