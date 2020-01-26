Leah Sharibu, a Christian schoolgirl kidnapped by Boko Haram since 19 February 2018, has given birth to a baby boy, multiple reports indicated.

In reports credited to Sahara Reporters and Daily Trust, the girl who was 16 years old at the time she was captured along with 110 of her schoolmates, was impregnated by a Boko Haram top commander.

Sahara Reporters did not indicate when exactly she gave birth. It said she gave birth ‘a few weeks ago’.

Daily Trust however said she gave birth in Niger Republic on Saturday 25 January.

According to the reports, Leah was forced to convert to Islam before being given away to the Boko Haram commander, who also was not mentioned, but who Daily Trust said operates from Niger Republic.

The Daily Trust also reported that the insurgents had wanted to release Leah few months ago but couldn’t because she was pregnant. It is not clear whether Leah will be allowed to go by the terrorists having delivered a child for their commander.

The report will definitely exacerbate the worsening relations between the Buhari administration and the Christian leaders, who have mounted local and international campaign for the release of Leah.

Leah was kidnapped along with dozens of other schoolgirls from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi in Yobe State.

The kidnapping happened shortly after the military removed a checkpoint close to the school.

Last week, one of the aid workers freed by Boko Haram, Jennifer Ukambong Samuel, said Leah Sharibu was alive.

Jennifer who was working for Action for International Medical Alliance when she was captured in December last year, said she met another abductee of the organization who claimed that Leah was alive and hidden in an undisclosed location.