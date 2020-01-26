By Richard Elesho

In the last one week, the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, has recorded five suspected cases of Lassa fever. Out of this number three persons have been hospitalized while one is dead already.

This was confirmed to newsmen Sunday by Head of Clinical Services, Dr. Bernard Ododo who said the hospital was doing its best to treat the victims.

”Five suspected cases reported at the hospital in the last one week; three already tested positive, of which one died.

”Two cases already transferred to Lassa Fever Management Center at Irua Specialist Hospital in Edo State.

”Two others (of which one has died) has their results awaited from NCDC Laboratory in Abuja,” Ododo said.

The doctor therefore advised residents to adopt all the necessary precautions to prevent the outbreak of epidemic prone diseases in the state.

“We advise people to maintain high hygienic principle, keep rodents away from residence and food stuff materials.

“We urge the public to seek early medical attention in case of fever, headache, sore throat, vomiting, joint pain, abdominal pain and at late stage; bleeding from body orifices.”

The doctor advised the relatives or care givers to patients, to be careful and use gloves whenever they touch or evacuate effluents and wastes from the patient.

”For health care givers, universal safety precaution is key. Wash hands with sanitizers, glove and kitting on personal protection equipment kit (PPE) are necessary.

”But first is to uphold high index of suspicion while checking patient with likely Lassa fever signs and symptoms on arrival to hospital.

”Treatment is more effective if detected early and treatment commenced immediately. Lassa is highly infectious and contagious, everyone must beware,” Ododo advised.