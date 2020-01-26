By Jethro lbileke

Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on the National Chairman of the party, Chief Uche Secondus, to call some top members of the party to order over their endorsement of the re-election bid of the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Dan Orbih, made the call on Sunday, in a letter titled “Edo 2020 Election Under Threat. Saboteurs Within!”

His concern is apparently over the endorsement of the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress (APC), by a member of the BoT of the PDP, Senator Daisy Danjuma, in Lagos last week, and Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

He described their action as “open treachery, condemnable and smacks of indiscipline and ingratitude” and a threat to the party’s chance to recapture the state from crisis-ridden ruling APC, after almost 12 years in opposition.

“As you are aware, Edo State is holding its governorship election later in the year. Edo PDP has been in opposition in the state since 2008 and from the opinion polls we conducted, this year, 2020, represents our brightest chance of winning the state back.

“The party in government is engrossed in a fierce battle of supremacy between the governor, Governor Obaseki and his national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

“Their “fight” has seriously affected governance to the extent that even the state house of assembly only has 10 out of 24 members seating even though they won 24/24 seats in the last elections. Not fewer than 6 council chairmen have been sacked as well as at least 4 members of state executive council because of their “questionable loyalty”!

“They have polarized their party beyond recognition. There is a gale of suspension going on in their party as the National Chairman, State chairman and even the Governor, Deputy Governor and the Secretary to the State Government have all been suspended by the rival factions in their party. Their party is therefore now immersed in court cases across the federation.

“Your Excellency, this background was necessary so that you understand the pains we are going through in Edo when we hear leaders, members of the board of trustees and even some Governors’ uncharitable endorsement of APC’s embattled Governor Godwin Obaseki. The most recent of this is Governor David Umahi’s open endorsement of Godwin Obaseki for re-election.

“This practice, you will agree with us, is condemnable and smacks of indiscipline and ingratitude. It defeats the spirit of camaraderie that is supposed to exist within a political party. It is a morale-damper and it’s unacceptable.

“Your excellency, please use your office to call these leaders to order so that this open treachery doesn’t become a norm in our great party.”