Burna Boy on stage

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Ahead of the 2020 Grammys Award billed for Sunday January 26, Nigerians have taken to different social media platforms to express their expectation that Nigeria’s Afro-fusion singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, will win the Award.

Burna Boy has been making headlines since he dropped ‘African Giant, his award-winning album.

Burna Boy’s nomination was announced in a statement on the Grammy Awards’ website on 20th of November, 2019. He was shortlisted for his album, ‘African Giant’ in the Best World Music Album category.

He is competing for the award with Altin Gun (Gece), Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley (What Heat), Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet (Fanm D’ayiti) and Angelique Kidjo (Celia).

The nomination is for albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new vocal or instrumental world music recordings.

Ahead of the event, many Nigerians fans of the ‘Ye’ crooner reflecting on the singer’s career so far in the Nigerian entertainment industry believe he will clinch the awards.

The 2020 Grammys show will be held in Los Angeles at the STAPLES Center, while Alicia Keys will be returning to host the ceremony following the success of her first time in 2019.

See some reactions;

https://twitter.com/Khome_J/status/1219741591566520321

 

*First Published January 21, 2020