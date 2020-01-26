The world is mourning the demise of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant who died at the age of 41 in a helicopter that crashed in Southern California on Sunday morning.

The 18-time NBA All-Star spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships before he retired in 2016. He also won two Olympics medals.

Tributes have continued to pour in following his demise as everyone is shocked.

United States President, Donald Trump in a tweet described Bryant’s death as terrible new.

“Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news,” Trump tweeted.

Shaquille O’Neal, who played alongside Bryant at the Lakers between 1996 and 2004, has paid his respects.

“There’s no words to express the pain I’m going through now with this tragic and sad moment of losing my niece Gigi & my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW,” he tweeted.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has paid his respects to Bryant on Twitter, saying “Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete.”

Fans of the basketball legend have also started to gather at a memorial next to a mural of Bryant on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California.

Details later…