Officials of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested 86 suspected cultists in Ikorodu area of the State and recovered 11 pistols from them.

They were arrested on Saturday around 6:00am by the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants, acting on credible intelligence.

The Strike Force first arrested 21 cult suspects at Adamo Community, Imota.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, in a statement on Sunday said the suspects who belonged to two rival cult groups, Aiye and Eiye confraternity, mobilised from Emure and Adamo communities to unleash terror on residents of Adamo community and environs.

“The arrest was carried out in a joined operations with operatives from Imota Police Station, Rapid Response Squad, Special Anti Robbery Squad and Area N Command. This is a follow up to the operations carried out at Ijede where 65 cult suspects were arrested.

“Eleven assorted pistols of different calibre with large quantity of ammunition were recovered from the suspects. The suspects confessed to be responsible for series of violent attacks, murder and armed robbery incidents recorded in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

“The suspects will be charged to Court. The Commissioner of Police further reaffirmed the commitment of the Command to address the menace of cultism and youth gangsterism in Lagos State,” he said.