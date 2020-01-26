Nathan Sharibu, the father of abducted Dapchi Schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, has reacted to reports making the rounds that his daughter has given birth to a baby boy.

Leah Sharibu who was fourteen years old at the time she was captured along with 109 of her schoolmates, was reported to have been married off and impregnated by a Boko Haram top commander.

A report by Sahara Reporter said she gave birth ‘a few weeks ago’.

Reacting on Sunday, Mr Nathan Sharibu described the report as rumours.

Nathan Sharibu said he would rather not make any comment on the issue, adding that his primary concern is to see his daughter return alive, Channels TV reported.

Leah Sharibu was kidnapped alongside 109 of her schoolmates on February 19, 2018, at 5:30 pm. They were kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorist group from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC).

The event took place a few weeks after Nigerian Army soldiers removed a military checkpoint from Dapchi in Yobe state.

However, on 21 March 2018, the Federal government of Nigeria announced that Boko Haram terrorists returned 106 of the kidnapped children, including 104 girls who went to school, one girl who did not and a boy. Leah Sharibu wasn’t released and her parents told Agence France-Presse that the group would only release her if she converted to Islam.