Former governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris and his son Abubakar Idris have jointly countered the call for their expulsion from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, asking the party to instead treat whoever made the call as an enemy of democracy.

Elders of the PDP in the state in a statement signed by Ibrahim Dansofo last week urged the party hierarchy to expel the Abubakars, a governorship aspirant for challenging last September’s guber primary in court, and his father, the former governor, accusing him of working against the party in the November 16, 2019 Guber poll.

However, the duo in their reaction to the party elders’ position through Abubakar Ibrahim Media Team said

“Although, the writer’s real identity is still being ascertained, his unfortunate position smacks off political hypocrisy and desperation. We therefore respond as follows:

“Dansofo’s charge of anti-party activities against the duo is an attempt to call dog a bad name in order to make it fit for the slaughter. Since joining the party about two decades ago, neither of them has engaged in activities inimical to her interests.

“The case, Dansofo bandits as evidence in support of his allegation, is in fact a move to strengthen internal democracy in our great party. Abubakar remains a loyal member of the party and he owes nobody any explanation over his commitment.

“The events of 3rd Sept. are well known to the public. Suffice to mention here that Abubakar felt cheated by the outcome of the primary and has taken the legal option to seek redress in the courts. This is the same way people who felt cheated in the outcome of the November 16th Governorship election approached the tribunal for redress. What is good for the goose should be good for the gander. If going to the tribunal by an aggrieved candidate is not wrong, then certainly going to the regular courts by an aggrieved aspirant cannot be wrong.

“Our party is guided by the rule of law. Neither the former Governor nor his son has acted outside that principle. Those who seek to curtail the right of others and get electoral victory by subterfuge are the ones deserving of expulsion. Dansofo and his paymaster are the enemies of democracy that should leave the PDP before they poison our great party with their corrosion.

“We urge the PDP National Working Committee and members of the public to ignore Dansofo, his sponsors and their message. They are rabble-rousers and not deserving of attention.”