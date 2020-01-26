Some Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to congratulate the Afro-fusion singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy ahead of this year’s 62nd Grammy Awards taking place on Sunday, January 26, while expressing hope that he would win.

The singer had been nominated for the Best World Music Album for his African Giant Album. He is competing for the award with Altin Gun (Gece), Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley (What Heat), Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet (Fanm D’ayiti) and Angelique Kidjo (Celia).

Celebrities like D’banj and Davido have congratulated him on the micro-blogging platform.

“Congrats in advance fam !!! ! Big weekend for you ! It’s already yours in Jesus name,” Davido tweeted.

Congrats in advance fam !!! 🏆! Big weekend for you ! It’s already yours in Jesus name … #Grammys — Davido (@davido) January 25, 2020

Good Luck Burna Boy 🖤 Bring The Grammy Home 🙏🏿 — D'banj D Kokomaster (@iamdbanj) January 25, 2020