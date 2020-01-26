Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the Calabasas helicopter crash that killed her father.

Bryant’s daughter, nicknamed Gigi, was also on board the private helicopter when it went down on Sunday, reps for the former basketball player told TMZ Sports.

TMZ also reported that emergency personnel responded but no one on board survived. Five people were confirmed dead.

However, TMZ noted that Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, with whom he shares all four children, was not on board.

According to other reports, Bryant was headed to a travel basketball game for Gianna, and the other passengers were another player and their parent.

Bryant is survived by Vanessa, 37, and their daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

Earlier this month, Bryant who retired in 2016 revealed that he had recently started watching basketball all the time because of his 13-year-old daughter.

“Before Gigi got into basketball I hardly watched it, but now that’s she’s into basketball, we watch every night,” Kobe told former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the Showtime Basketball podcast All the Smoke.