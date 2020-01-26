Bishop Dan Kashibo of the Holiness Revival Movement has reunited with his wife after 37 years of breakup.

However, a thanksgiving service was held on Sunday to bless their reunion.

At the event, Pastor Paul Rika, the International Director of Holiness Revival Movement, urged Christian couples not to contemplate divorce in their marriages.

According to him, both the man and the woman who divorced will only end up offending God by getting involved in adultery.

While speaking at the event, Kashibo now an 80year-old, thanked God for keeping him and his wife in the unfortunate 37 years that they parted ways.

Kashibo thanked the Holiness Revival Movement for their mediation which made the reunion possible, noting that he was finally back to the ways of God in his life, NAN reported.