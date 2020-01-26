Residents of Apple Junction in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, have cried out for help over the unwholesome activities of a shipping company causing traffic bottlenecks in the area.

They claimed that the activities of the shipping company in the last two months had made lives difficult for residents while businesses within the corridor paralysed.

Speaking on behalf of the concerned residents, Olamilekan Aremu appealed to the Presidential Task Force on Apapa gridlock and Lagos Task Force on Environmental offences to beam their searchlight on their complaints.

He lamented that the company hired armed security men to intimidate residents and business owners from challenging them.

Aremu said that they have also resolved to write a protest letter to the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Presidential Task Force on Apapa gridlock if the shipping company fails to adjust its operations within the area.