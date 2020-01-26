Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken a swipe at some actors, actresses and movie producers for using fake foreign accent in Nollywood cinema films.
The actor who took to his Instagram to lash out his colleagues pointed out that there is no need to use ‘fake accents’ in movies as he called for originality.
According to him, their ‘fake acts’ are disgraceful to the ‘Nollywood culture’
Stop using a fake foreign accent in Nollywood cinema films, be original… 🤷♂️🤷♂️If you were not born in #UK, #America or #Canada, ✈️please stop disgracing our #culture. Right now, over 96% of Nigerian #movies currently showing at the #cinema is flooded with fake #foreign accent, this is a national disgrace. A prominent Nigerian business woman complained bitterly to me on #phone of how her daughters invited some of their #friends who live in #London to #Naija, and after spending two days in #Nigeria, one of her daughters took them to seeing a Nigerian film at the cinema in #Lekki but they were shocked to see that all the actors in that movie were speaking with a foreign accent, 🙄this business woman then asked me a very #good question, she said when are we going to be original in our movies?🙄#repost #instagram #beautiful #nollywood #share #quote #tgif #abuja #instagood #follow
In another post, the actor accused
What exactly is happening in Naija? This is a blatant shame… 🤷♀️🤷♀️Why should our female celebrities stoop low just to become a brand ambassador? 🙄I dont want to mention names because everyone in this industry know those female celebrities that open their legs for big executives of major brands in #Abuja and #Lagos. ✈️Have you ever wondered how some female celebrities that are not even known that much in #Nigeria get to become brand ambassadors of some big companies? Well, that is the #power of bedroom skills. 🤣I just over heard some actresses discussing on how their colleague #friend is just sleeping around and getting all the major endorsement deals.💰#repost #instagram #beautiful #share #yorubamovie #bbnaija #quote #instagood #ghana #music #nollywood #calabar #actress #ibadan #follow
