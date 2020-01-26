By Adejoke Adeleye

In keeping with his promise on assumption of office in May 2019, the Ogun governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has continued to secure foreign investments for the state.

After having signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adam Smith International in November 2019, Ogun State is set to see a new phase in urbanisation and public transportation, which would ensure job creation and reduction in poverty, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

Governor Abiodun on Sturday visited London and met with Matt Uzell of Adam Smith International, Bob Allies of Allies and Morrison, and other investors and consultants.

The Governor also met with a delegation from the Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), led by Nisrin Abouelezz, Regional Group Head, Africa (International & Structured Finance). The bank will be funding developmental projects in Ogun State.

The Mabey Group, a UK group of companies which specialise in steel, plant hire, engineering and construction products, is also getting set to invest in the infrastructure in the State, according to the statement.