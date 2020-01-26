Abdulmumin Jibrin, three-term member of the House of Representatives, whose election was nullified by the appeal court last November, has lost his bid to return to the house.

He lost woefully to his PDP opponent by a wide margin. He polled 13,507 votes, while his opponent, Aliyu Datti Yako polled 48, 641 votes in the rerun poll for Kiru Bebeji Federal constituency.

Jibrin, who had the distinction of playing pivotal role in installing two House speakers lost because he offended leaders of his party in the state. His poor poll showing was to teach him a lesson in party loyalty and supremacy, according to a report by Daily Nigerian newspaper.

There were four House of Assembly and three House of Reps elections on Saturday. All APC candidates, including Reps Majority leader, Doguwa won in the state controlled by the APC. Only Jibrin crashed out.

According to the newspaper’s analysis, Jibrin fell out of favour of the party leaders over his condemnation of the conduct of governorship election in the state in March last year.

In a tweet posted on March 11, 2019, Mr Jibrin said: “Events of the last few hours in Kano is (sic) embarrassing, shameful and condemnable. As leaders we must act responsibly and allow the process to be peacefully concluded in the interest of our state and people. Every contest has a winner and loser. The winner must be handed victory.”

Mr Jibrin’s tweet drew the ire of the party leaders, who vowed to unseat him whenever an opportunity arises.

In June last year, the APC chairman of Bebeji Local Government Area, Sulaiman Sabo-Gwarmai, announced the suspension of Mr Jibrin, “following a confirmation by the party that he carried out various anti-party activities contrary to the provision of the party’s constitution.”

