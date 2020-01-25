Some experts have cautioned against excessive and sometimes unprescribed use of sex stimulant in view of its health implications.

Sex stimulants could be found in orthodox and natural forms, including herbs, foods and fruits.

Sex stimulants have become popular in the quest to get sexual satisfaction, improve poor marital relationships and, in some cases, to improve self-esteem.

Some experts have, however, cautioned that continuous usage and abuse of sex stimulants could lead to addiction and damage to the nerves.

A Relationship Counsellor, Mr Agboola Odunfa, said sexual performance and libido is determined most times by a person’s emotional and mental health.

“Once you’re able to establish that mentally and emotionally you cannot cure it, then sexual stimulants may be suggested.

“For me, it is not necessary; I don’t allow anything to get into my brain; it’s not a competition, I do not need to impress anyone sexually,” he said.

Agboola cautioned against the use of sexual stimulants to avoid dependence on it.

Nsikak Udo-Etuk, Pharmacist, Whitewood Pharmacy, Festac Town, Lagos, said sex stimulants are supportive measures both males and females resort to satisfy their partners.

“To be realistic, there is stress all over; the stress of work, staying in traffic for long periods and meeting up financially.

“By the time they get home and want to have sex, they cannot satisfy their partners, so they resort to it,” he said.

Udo-Nsikak advised that people should find ways to de-stress and reduce their use of sexual stimulants to avoid addiction.

“It’s not even about using the wrong ones, if they keep indulging in it, it may cause damage to their nerves, inability to concentrate or problems with their heart.

“Eventually they will not be able to have sex without the aid of those things; they cannot do it naturally anymore,” he said.

Abdulazeez Mohammed, who deals in Kayan Mata (sexual enhancement things for women) and popularly known as Abdul among his customers, said herbal sexual enhancers are safer because they are natural.

Abdul noted that majority of the issues men have sexually were related to their excessive intake of sugar, infections, cold, diabetes, high blood pressure and haemorrhoids.

He said the treatment plan for most of his customers, whether male or female, was to treat the underlying cause, which when achieved takes care of their sexual challenges.

Abdul cautioned users to desist from using prescriptions gotten from social media platforms and seek the opinion of experts in the field to avoid misdiagnosis and wrong prescriptions.