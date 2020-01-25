By Isa Isawade

A human rights group, Human Rights Advocacy of Nigeria (HURAN), has called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, enact a law that will make owners of buildings around pipeline vandalization scenes forfeit such property for not reporting to the authority when the nefarious activity was being carried out.

The group’s President, Comrade Yusuf Muhammed, said if such a law was in place, no landlord or landlady, not even their tenants would see such without reporting to relevant authorities immediately.

Muhammed cited the previous incidents where properties worth millions of naira were destroyed and many lives were lost in inferno occasioned by oil pipes vandalization, adding that if owners of properties around the areas had reported to the authority promptly, the ugly incidents would have been averted.

He recounted the January 19, 2020 incident that happened in Ekoro area of Abule Egba, Lagos where thirty trailer trucks, one pick up van, and four houses were burnt, describing it as most unfortunate.

“As a matter of urgency we want the Federal Government to enact a law that will enable the govt seize any property around the area where vandalization takes place. By so doing, you will see that people living where vandalization is taking place will report to the authority. They will not want govt to take over their houses, so they will not compromise. We should take the bull by the horn.

“Let this last one be the last, enough is enough! We cannot continue like this forever”, he retorted.