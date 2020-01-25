The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has explained why being national chairman of the party should not preclude him from local politics in his home state. And he said he was following President Muhammadu Buhari’s advice to all APC leaders to connect with the grassroots.

Oshiomhole who stated this on Saturday in Auchi, Etsako West local government of the state, during a unification rally to receive members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the APC, said he does not want to be a national chairman who cannot win any election in his own state.

The rally was held at the Auchi public fields after the venue previously planned for use was attacked and burned down last night by suspected thugs.

He said the rally has reinforced his confidence that he will win the forthcoming governorship election in the state for the APC.

The former State Governor added that with the defectors, no one is left in PDP in Edo North.

“Some people asked me why I am playing local politics as a national chairman and I told them that every politics is local. I don’t want to be an Abuja politician who cannot win his poling unit, local government and state in election.

“I don’t want to be an Abuja politician because I am a national chairman and on the day of election, I can’t win my unit. I don’t want to be a chairman who campaign and win election in other states and on election day I cannot win my unit, ward, house of assembly member and national assembly member. If I don’t win my place, how will I deliver the president and how will I be a useful national chairman,” he said

The APC national chairman disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has told them during NEC meeting to connect to the unit level of politics and listen to the views of all members so as to deliver the party at the grassroots.

He noted that the only permanent position in politics is grassroots while all other positions are tenured, adding that by the time his tenure elapses, he is still coming back to the local politics.

Speaking on the electoral laws, Oshiomhole said President Buhari has said that he will take some steps to correct the lapses observed in the electoral process before before he leaves office, so that the next election will be free and fair and there will be no need to go to the court.

“What that means is that anybody who wants to rig election is not in Buhari’s country and APC’s Buhari said he will not rig election for anybody and he wants electoral process where votes count in the country,” he disclosed.

Earlier, the leader of the decamping PDP members, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, said they were joining the APC to work with the Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki to succeed in the development of the state.

He said: “A minimum of 30,000 members are leaving the PDP to the APC today. There is nobody left in the PDP in Edo North because aside those who left the APC and are coming back, those who had not left the PDP since 1999 are also joining us,” Abubakar said.

Other dignitaries at the unification rally include former Deputy Governor, Pius Odubu, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Chris Ogiewonmyi, Lucky Imasuen, Deputy Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Peter Akpatanson, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere.