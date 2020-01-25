The Ogun government says it will no longer permit farming and erection of permanent structure in its forest reserves.

The state Commissioner for Forestry, Mr Tunji Akinosi, stated this at a meeting with the Ijebu Plank Sellers’ Association on Saturday in Abeokuta.

Akinosi explained that such practice was against forestry’s standard policy.

He noted that the acts had led to the destruction of planted trees on several hectares of land, particularly in forest reserves within Areas J1, J2, J3, J4 and J6 of Ijebu-East local government area.

“Forest land areas are not meant for farming or farm settlement.

“Government will not tolerate any deliberate destruction of economic trees for farming and building of structures.

“All lands belong to the government and areas allocated for tree plantings cannot be turned into cocoa or any other crop farming,” he said.

Responding, the President of the Ogun Plank Sellers Association, Mr Tunde Oluwo, said that the association and other relevant groups would partner with the government in its efforts to achieve a sustainable forest management.