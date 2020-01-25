The Ogun government on Saturday organised one-day Information Communication Technology (ICT) training for staff of its Ministry of Justice to enhance their job performance.

The training took place at the Tech-Hub Training Center, along Kobape road in Abeokuta.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Adeyemi Adewole, who addressed newsmen shortly after the programme, said the training would enhance best corporate practices in the delivery of services.

He added that it would assist the Dapo Abiodun-led administration in the realisation of its set goals and objectives.

Also speaking, one of the Tech Hub instructors, Mr Ayomikun Akinbode, said the training was to improve the work operations and reduce man-hour in the ministry.

“The e-mail training will decongest workload of staff, as the use of papers or files to channel information from one office to another will no longer be necessary,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the staff of the Ministry to make use of the training, saying, “it will help in inter and intra-governmental relations as well as in their dealings with other private organisations.