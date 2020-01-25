Match Day 17 action in the ongoing 2019/2020 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) starts with a Saturday afternoon game in Uyo between Dakkada FC and Jigawa Golden Stars at the Nest of Champions.

Dakkada were humiliated by Kwara United in their last home game.

But they can take solace from achieving what no other side in the league have done last Sunday —- stopping Lobi Stars from winning in Makurdi.

The matches are paired as follows:

Saturday

Dakkada FC vs Jigawa Golden Stars

Sunday

Abia Warriors vs Warri Wolves

Enyimba vs Rangers (Postponed)

Katsina United vs FC IfeanyiUbah

Akwa United vs Heartland

Sunshine Stars vs Kano Pillars

Adamawa United vs Kwara United

MFM FC vs Plateau United

Rivers United vs Wikki Tourists

Lobi Stars vs Nasarawa United.