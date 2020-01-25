Following frequent fire outbreaks in Kaduna state, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Saturday sensitized traders of Kasuwan Bacci Kaduna on fire prevention measures.

Ishaya Chinoko, North West Zonal Coordinator of the agency, said people should be careful in handling inflammable materials especially as harmattan season is on.

He advised the traders to always keep roads in the market free, to enable easy access to fire trucks in case of emergencies.

The NEMA zonal coordinator said the sensitisation was in collaboration with NYSC NEMA Vanguard.

“Of recent, lots of fire happened in Kaduna, even in Sabon Tasha. We are here to sensitize the traders.

“Fire is a good friend of human but if misused will lead to devastating consequences.

“This is one of the most patronised markets in Kaduna and instead of putting their goods inside, they are using it to block the road which will make it difficult for fire trucks or others to offer response in emergency situations.

“We are in the dry season now, and the mission at the market is to sensitize people on how to handle fire.

“Last year we had several fires at Panteka building materials section.

“It is our carelessness and attitude to fire that makes it uncontrolled.

“We are starting the sensitization from Kaduna, it will continue all over the country,” he assured.

President of NEMA NYSC Club Kaduna North LGA, Kudu Bashir Mohammed, said that the season of harmattan needs more sensitization on safety tips on fire incidents.

“We are here to carry out sensitization to traders. We are in the dry season and one of the things that happen is fire outbreak which leads to loss of lives and property.

“As a business person, off your electrical appliances before you leave your shop at closing hour.

“We are not praying for it, but if a fire outbreak comes up, it is good to have knowledge of measures to take. For instance, if you have detergent and water, you can use it as a measure of controlling fire.

“We are also sensitizing them on how to tackle fire outbreak at homes like gas apart from electrical appliances,” he said.

Responding, Malam Yahaya Alhassan, Chairman, Tailors Association in the market, thanked NEMA for the gesture, describing it as a welcome development.

He assured that all the traders would be educated on the need to keep the roads at the market clear, as well as safety tips on fire prevention handed out to them.