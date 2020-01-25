The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Nasarawa State Polytechnic (NASPOLY), Lafia, has elected new officials to run its affairs for the next three years.

The election conducted on Saturday saw the emergence of Sylvester Aku, as Chairman and Jubril Abdullahi, Vice Chairman with Okoje Kanna, as Secretary-General.

Other elected officers were Sarah Olawoye, Treasurer and Abubakar Omaku, as Publicity Secretary.

Speaking at the end of the exercise, Mr Gizima Makas, the National Coordinator of the Union, Zone B, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election.

Makas commended the members for demonstrating a high sense of decorum during the election and called on the new officials to ensure the protection of interest and welfare of their members.

Also commenting, Mr Denis Yakubu, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, described the exercise as free and affair.

He urged the elected members to emulate their predecessors and shun acts capable of tarnishing their image.

On his part, Aku thanked the members for their support and promised to carry everyone along in order to move the union forward.