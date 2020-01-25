MTN Nigeria says it is empowering over 2,000 retailers across the country with its “Kiosk as a Service” scheme.

The “Kiosk as a Service” is a scheme that empowers retailers with an omnibus stall that enables each retailer to provide MTN’s bouquet of products and services more efficiently.

Part of the services available for customers are SIM registration, (mobile money) MoMo, 4G migrations, buy airtime and so much more.

Funso Aina, MTN Nigeria Senior Manager, External Relations, in a statement in Lagos on Saturday, said the scheme would start in the South-West region of the country with over 180 already installed in Lagos State.

He said the kiosks come pre-fitted with solar panel that would power the kiosk, enable users to charge phones and generally support the ease of doing business.

The Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, MTN Nigeria, Mr Kunle Adebiyi, said: “the ‘Kiosk as a Service’ was a demonstration of MTN’s unwavering belief in partnership.”

According to him, MTN is known for empowering communities where they operate, MTN’s use of pre-installed solar panels on the kiosks was a deliberate action and a commitment to ensure that the company leads the clamour for the use of renewable energy as a way to preserve the environment.

“We are empowering our retailers so that through this scheme, they can turn things up for themselves.

“We are confident that this will empower thousands of Nigerians to become the much-needed drivers of the country’s economy because we believe that we can go far when we go together.

“With an unemployment rate that currently stands at 23.1 per cent, and projected to reach 33.5 per cent before the end of 2020 according to the Nation Bureau of Statistics, the scheme is a testament to MTN’s belief in the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy,’’ Adebiyi said.