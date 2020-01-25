Paul Adefarasin, the head of the House on the Rock churches headquartered in Lagos and the host of The Experience, clocks 57 today.
The cleric, who was raised in Nigeria and the United States of America, took to his social media pages on Saturday morning to thank God for the gift of life.
BIRTHDAY MUSINGS _ Psalm 27 verse 23: “The steps of a good man are ordered by the LORD: and he delighteth in his way.” Reflectively pondering my journey herewith, it’s easy to understand why the LORD processed me the way that He did. Now in hindsight, it is 2020 vision to look back and and see with clarity, that without those testy trials and sore circumstances, one would never have evolved into what He intentionally created one to be. _ This is why every expression of gratitude may seem regrettably trite, and all the melodious musing in music may sound too underwhelming to convey the vastness of the gratitude that I feel towards HIM for all that HE IS and for all that He has done. Father! Dear Father!! Like a river bursting its banks in a gushing overflow of its fountains from deep within, my heart overflows with great joy and jubilee and yet yearns to communicate its deepest gratitude for all that YOU ARE, for all that you have done and for all that still awaits in the ensuing years ahead. _ THANK YOU ABBA!!! Thank you for another year! Thank you for faith Thank you for family Thank you for the future Thank you for friends Thank you for life Thank you for the legacy Thank you for your legendary love Thank You Jesus full of grace and truth Thank You for mercy Thank you for the inexhaustible list of kind deeds towards us that if we were to tell, it would take only eternity to tell it all. _ Thank you for all the beautiful tomorrows and for the profundity of eternity and its looming promise that comes when time is no more. All that we have belongs to you All that we are, we owe to you All that we long for comes from you Thank you for mercy If I had a thousand tongues it still would never be enough … Psalm 90 v 12: “So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.“ Thank You eternally. With gratitude, The disciple who Jesus loves #PaulAdefarasin #birthday #hotr
However, his birthday message has gathered over 10,000 comments with more definitely coming and popular gospel artistes have also taken to social media to celebrate the cleric.
Micah Stampley wrote, “Happy Birthday. We love you!”
Tim Godfrey said, “Happy Birthday My Papa… my hospitable, incredible pastor. One who’s committed to God and his people .. a man sent to this dispensation to be a blessing and inspiration to me and the entire body of Christ. I am highly honoured to celebrate you today and always Sir.”
Nathaniel Bassey also wrote: “Happy Birthday, Pastor Paul. Your impact on the music ministry in Nigeria and beyond is UNDENIABLE. You have constantly honoured and celebrated my gift. And also spoken Into my life. I celebrate God’s Grace in your life. Once again, Happy Birthday Sir. You are a mega blessing. May you continue to grow and multiply in Grace in Jesus’ name. Amen.”
Nigerian Comedian, Kenny Blaq wrote: “Happy birthday papa.”
Pastor Paul Adefarasin was born to Joseph Adefarasin, a Nigerian High Court judge from Ijebu Ode, and Hilda Adefarasin, a women’s rights activist from Lagos State.
He married Ifeanyi, a former beauty queen, in June 1995 and they are blessed with three children (Alvin Adegboyega, Hilda Adebola, Alexander Adekunle).
