Paul Adefarasin, the head of the House on the Rock churches headquartered in Lagos and the host of The Experience, clocks 57 today.

The cleric, who was raised in Nigeria and the United States of America, took to his social media pages on Saturday morning to thank God for the gift of life.

However, his birthday message has gathered over 10,000 comments with more definitely coming and popular gospel artistes have also taken to social media to celebrate the cleric.

Micah Stampley wrote, “Happy Birthday. We love you!”

Tim Godfrey said, “Happy Birthday My Papa… my hospitable, incredible pastor. One who’s committed to God and his people .. a man sent to this dispensation to be a blessing and inspiration to me and the entire body of Christ. I am highly honoured to celebrate you today and always Sir.”

Nathaniel Bassey also wrote: “Happy Birthday, Pastor Paul. Your impact on the music ministry in Nigeria and beyond is UNDENIABLE. You have constantly honoured and celebrated my gift. And also spoken Into my life. I celebrate God’s Grace in your life. Once again, Happy Birthday Sir. You are a mega blessing. May you continue to grow and multiply in Grace in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

Nigerian Comedian, Kenny Blaq wrote: “Happy birthday papa.”

Pastor Paul Adefarasin was born to Joseph Adefarasin, a Nigerian High Court judge from Ijebu Ode, and Hilda Adefarasin, a women’s rights activist from Lagos State.

He married Ifeanyi, a former beauty queen, in June 1995 and they are blessed with three children (Alvin Adegboyega, Hilda Adebola, Alexander Adekunle).