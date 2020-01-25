Organizers of the Lagos Theatre Festival (LTF) have announced the dates and venues for 7th edition of the festival which is set to hold in multiple locations within the Lagos metropolis.

According to the organizers, the event is billed to commence on the 27th of January and end on March 1, 2020.

Participants, vendors and performers from across the world will gather in various venues including National Museum Lagos; African Artists Foundation; British Council; Alliance Française with Freedom Park, Broad Street, Lagos Island as the main festival hub.

This year’s edition, according to the organizers, will explore the theme, ‘Going out of Bounds’ and will feature over 120 events – drama, opera, dance, comedy, and spoken word and evening events of karaoke, comedy, music performances and disco.

There will be side attractions to include the famous LTF Leisure Market bringing together vendors providing food, art and crafts, and services for the pleasure of attendants (families included) of the Festival.

There will also be learning opportunities with workshops and panel discussions included in festival activities for talent development.

During a press conference held at Freedom Park, Lagos, the chairman of LTF Foundation Olasupo Shasore (SAN) revealed that the festival is aimed at portraying Lagos as the home of artistic expressions.

The 2020 edition is in partnership with the British Council.