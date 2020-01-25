President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday commended Gov. Bello Matawalle’s efforts at tackling banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in Zamfara.

The president made the commendation in a message to the maiden convocation of Federal University, Gusau.

The president, who was represented by Prof. Hafiz Abubakar of National Universities Commission (NUC), noted that the over a decade of insecurity in the state has drastically reduced following the peace and reconciliation initiative of the governor.

He noted that the initiative has led to unconditional release of kidnapped victims as well as the surrender of several arms by repentant bandits.

The president expressed confidence in the nation’s security agencies to end criminality in the country and urged other states to emulate the Zamfara initiative.

He called for proper reintegration of the repentant bandits and other criminals into the society, so as to be good citizens and contribute positively to nation-building.

Earlier, Gov. Matawalle thanked the university for giving him an award of excellence and promised to do more in the education sector in order to take the state to greater heights.

Matawalle said his government has sponsored 200 students to study medical sciences and technology in foreign universities.

“We are also making arrangements to sponsor indigenes of the state overseas for postgraduate courses that will be of immense benefit to the state.”

He also thanked President Buhari for his immense support in addressing the security situation in the state and noted that the insecurity challenges in the state has reduced by over 90 per cent.

During the occasion, the Chancellor of the University, Ezeogu Ewa Elechi, the Isu- Oha of Ohiora, commended the Zamfara State Government for being a good and hospitable host to the University.

In his speech, the Vice-chancellor, Prof. Magaji Garba announced that 12 out of the 794 graduating students who bagged first-class degrees, would be considered for appointment after their mandatory one-year national service.

The event was witnessed by over 10 vice-chancellors, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi, Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello and former Zamfara governor, Alhaji Mahmood Aliyu-Shinkafi.

Others were the Chairman Senate Committee on Tertiary Education and TetFund, Sen. Ahmad Babba-Kaita, Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Prof. Elias Bogoro, graduating students, parents and well wishers.