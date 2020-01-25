Nigeria professional footballer, Kelechi Iheanacho has set a personal record as his fourth-minute effort gave Leicester City the victory in Saturday’s FA cup match against Brentford.

Iheanacho handed Leicester City a fourth-minute lead and lifted the team to the fifth round of the FA cup after receiving a cross from James Justin and his left-footed shot from inside the six-yard box beat goalkeeper Luke Daniels.

The 23-year-old has now scored nine goals in his nine FA Cup starts, including from his days as a Manchester City player.

The Nigerian striker would also be hoping to extend his goal tally to eight this season when Leicester visit Aston Villa for Tuesday’s English League Cup semi-final return leg.

However, despite dominating possession against Thomas Frank’s team, it ended 1-0 in favour of the King Power Stadium outfit.

The former English champions are third in the English top-flight log with 48 points from 24 outings.

After the match, Iheanacho took to Twitter to celebrate the victory, he wrote: “Great work out there, on to the next round. Thanks to our fan for there support.”