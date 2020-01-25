A Nigerian entertainment outfit based in Lagos and New York, Freemile Records, has unveiled a new Afropop act, Olawale Mofe George, popularly known as Whalez recently signed to the record label at a contract signing/ unveiling ceremony held in Abuja recently.

Whalez who hails from Osun state started his music career as a producer, recording & performing act from his undergraduate days at the University of Ilorin where he graduated with a degree in Microbiology.

Prior to his signing, he has carved a niche for himself as a songwriter, rapper and producer with many monster hits with different artistes to his credit.

Speaking at the contract signing /unveiling event, the 25 years old Afro Pop/Reggae sensation expressed his excitement and promised, to dish out good songs with quality African sounds, adding that he is in no competition whatsoever with anyone in the industry.

In his words, “to dish out good music with quality African sounds and vibe to express the uniqueness of the Afro sound to motivate and make my fans happy.”

Welcoming the new act to the label, the CEO of Freemile Records, Usman Ibrahim, admonished Whalez to be passionate, committed and hardworking to be successful in the new quest while reiterating the commitment of the entertainment outfit to “bring out the best talents to take Nigeria entertainment industry to the next level both locally and internationally”.

His social media handles here;

Instagram

Twitter