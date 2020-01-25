Goods and properties worth billions of naira have been destroyed as explosion rocks the popular Amu Timber Market in Mushin area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Residents of the area were rudely woken up as they heard massive explosions around 12:20am.

Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, spokesperson of Lagos’ emergency responder said there was a fire outbreak in the market which culminated in heavy explosions of plywood/asbestor.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA’s Director-General said his men came to the scene on time with the Lagos State Fire Service officials to battle the fire.

He said the intensity of the fire became high due to wooden and polyvinyl materials, as several efforts had been deployed to put out the fire.

Oke-Osanyintolu said there was no loss of life, but disclosed that two houses had already caught fire while the main market of about 2200 sqm with materials worth billions of naira had already been consumed in the fire disaster.

In his words: “Around 12:20 early hour of this morning, there was fire outbreak that suddenly culminated into heavy explosions of Plywood/Asbestor. Immediately, Lagos Fire, Federal fire and LASEMA service were escalated. However, the intensity of the fire became high due to wooden and polyvinyl materials.

“Several efforts had been deployed to put out the fire and efforts is going on as at now. No loss of life. Two houses have already caught fire while the main market of about 2200 sqm with materials worth billions of naira have already been consumed in the fire disaster,” he said.

He said further investigations at the incident site revealed that the fire was caused by an electrical surge.

However, the inferno is currently being combated by the combined efforts of LASEMA Fire Unit with two fire trucks, Julius Berger Fire Unit with two fire trucks and a water tanker, the Lagos State Fire Service with two fire trucks, the Federal Fire Service, the RRS, LNSC and the community.