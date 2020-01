Nigerian superstar, Davido Adeleke has revealed the dates and states for his upcoming tour in North America in support of his new album A Good Time.

Risky crooner released A Good Time album in November 2019, featuring guest stars like Summer Walker, Popcaan, Gunna, and more.

The North American shows begin in the winter and stretch into spring 2020.

DAVIDO WITH RO GITTENS AT UNION HALL (FEBRUARY 28, 2020)

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA

DAVIDO AT COMMODORE BALLROOM (MARCH 1, 2020)

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA

DAVIDO AT NEPTUNE THEATRE (MARCH 2, 2020)

SEATTLE, WA, US

DAVIDO AT THE MIDWAY (MARCH 5, 2020)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US

DAVIDO AT THE WILTERN (MARCH 6, 2020)

LOS ANGELES (LA), CA, US

DAVIDO AT HOUSE OF BLUES – LAS VEGAS (MARCH 9, 2020)

LAS VEGAS, NV, US

DAVIDO AT SUMMIT MUSIC HALL (MARCH 12, 2020)

DENVER, CO, US

DAVIDO AT HOUSE OF BLUES DALLAS PRESENTED BY CRICKET WIRELESS (MARCH 14, 2020)

DALLAS, TX, US

DAVIDO AT REVENTION MUSIC CENTER (MARCH 15, 2020)

HOUSTON, TX, US

AFRO NATION PUERTO RICO 2020

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

DAVIDO AT L’OLYMPIA DE MONTRÉAL (MARCH 21, 2020)

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA

DAVIDO AT REBEL (MARCH 22, 2020)

TORONTO, ON, CANADA

DAVIDO AT THE FILLMORE SILVER SPRING (MARCH 24, 2020)

SILVER SPRING, MD, US

DAVIDO AT ORPHEUM THEATRE BOSTON (MARCH 26, 2020)

BOSTON, MA, US

DAVIDO AT TERMINAL 5 (MARCH 27, 2020)

NEW YORK (NYC), NY, US

DAVIDO AT ST. ANDREW’S HALL DETROIT (MARCH 29, 2020)

DETROIT, MI, US

DAVIDO AT HOUSE OF BLUES – CLEVELAND (APRIL 1, 2020)

CLEVELAND, OH, US

HIPPIE SABOTAGE, SEBASTIAN PAUL, AND DAVIDO AT OLD NATIONAL CENTRE (APRIL 2, 2020)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US

DAVIDO AT HOUSE OF BLUES – CHICAGO (APRIL 4, 2020)

CHICAGO, IL, US

DAVIDO AT FILLMORE MINNEAPOLIS (APRIL 5, 2020)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US

DAVIDO AT THE FILLMORE CHARLOTTE (APRIL 8, 2020)

CHARLOTTE, NC, US

DAVIDO AT THE FILLMORE MIAMI BEACH AT JACKIE GLEASON THEATER (APRIL 10, 2020)

MIAMI BEACH, FL, US

DAVIDO AT TABERNACLE PRESENTED BY CRICKET WIRELESS (APRIL 11, 2020)

ATLANTA, GA, US

He will also be performing at the One Music Fest, Atlanta on September 8, Warehouse Live in Houston on September 13, The Bomb Factory, Dallas on September 14, The Novo, Los Angeles – September 18, August Hall, San Fransisco on September 20.