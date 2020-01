The African Giant himself Burna Boy releases the visuals for his latest single entitled ‘Secret’ featuring Jeremih and Serani.

”Secret” is off his African Giant album. Shot by David Camerana, the video is set in an old vintage house with neon-soaked lights, generally depicting their “secret” getaway spot, where they unrestrictedly express their impermissible affection for each other.

The visual was shot in Los Angeles, California, USA.